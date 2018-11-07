Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s tightly contested race for Senate is on hold possibly due to some ballot problems in Broward County.

The race for Senate between Republican Rick Scott and incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson is too close to call, with some ballots still uncounted in Broward.

Seven precincts in the county couldn’t electronically submit results, according to the Broward Elections department.

The votes were uploaded to USB drives and driven to Broward Elections headquarters, confirmed an election official.

As of 11:30pm, there are three USB drives that still haven’t arrived at headquarters.

We still don’t know which specific precinct numbers.