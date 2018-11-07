Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man they said raped a 17-year-old girl in September of 2017 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Authorities said Roberto Castro, 48, sexually battered the teen after he found her sitting alone at a bus stop.

The arrest report says the teen, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was approached by Castro in the area of Southwest 272nd Street and South Dixie Highway.

Police said he asked the girl to get into his vehicle, but when she refused, Castro got out of his car.

The victim, fearing for her safety, got into his car, according to police.

Castro then drove to a secluded area where he ‘sexually battered’ her in the back seat, according to authorities.

Castro was denied bond in court Wednesday.