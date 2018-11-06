Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voters in Miami have voted to approve construction on a new city administration building.

The current City of Miami administration building is a 10-story tower on the north bank of the Miami River.

City administrators have been saying that the building is out-of-date and too small for the city’s growing workforce.

On Tuesday, the voters made the ultimate decision.

With 98% of precincts reporting, the vote is passing 64% to 36%.

The city held a competitive bit for offers on the project two years ago and has spent the past 18 months negotiating a deal to lease the land to a developer.

If approved, construction of a residential complex and a new administration building would commence on the land, located at 444 SW Second Avenue.