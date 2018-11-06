Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voters in Miami have voted to approve construction on a new city administration building.
The current City of Miami administration building is a 10-story tower on the north bank of the Miami River.
City administrators have been saying that the building is out-of-date and too small for the city’s growing workforce.
On Tuesday, the voters made the ultimate decision.
With 98% of precincts reporting, the vote is passing 64% to 36%.
The city held a competitive bit for offers on the project two years ago and has spent the past 18 months negotiating a deal to lease the land to a developer.
If approved, construction of a residential complex and a new administration building would commence on the land, located at 444 SW Second Avenue.