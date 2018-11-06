Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS Local)– Uber and Lyft and NextGen Florida will be giving free rides to the polls on Election Day.

The company announced that a new button will appear in the app on Nov. 6. The new function will allow users to find their polling place and book a ride to go vote.

All such rides will be free, funded by Uber, Lyft and the non-profit groups #VoteTogether and Democracy Works.

Political campaigns also can get in touch with the ride-sharing services to receive promo codes for free rides to the polls that the campaigns can distribute to voters.

Also today, NextGen Florida is providing Election Day “Rides to the Polls” for FIU students. The event features giveaways and rides to FIU’s polling location in the Student Academic Success Center. Already, over 6,700 voters have cast their ballots early on FIU campus and broken past turnout records.