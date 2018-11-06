Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been talk this year by Democrats of a blue wave sweeping the nation as they sought to energize their base in hopes of reclaiming a majority in the U.S. House.

Perhaps the best chance Democrats have of flipping a Republican seat is the District 27 seat now held by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen who is retiring.

Ros-Lehtinen has held the seat for decades.

Running for it are Democrat Donna Shalala, who served as President Bill Clinton’s Health and Human Services secretary and president of the University of Miami, and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, a television journalist who worked for Spanish language networks.

During her campaign, Shalala ramped up her Spanish-language advertising and Hilary Clinton campaigned for her. She and Hillary Clinton have known each other for four decades. Shalala was head of the Clinton Foundation for two years.

Shalala campaigned on her experience and knowledge of key Democratic issues including immigration reform, health care and curbing gun violence.

Though President Donald Trump won Florida in 2016, Hillary Clinton won this congressional district by nearly 20 points. The district encompasses Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, and Little Havana. It is 72 percent Hispanic.

Salazar has worked in Spanish-language broadcast news since 1984 and interviewed Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the mid-1990s, one of the few reporters to score a one-on-one interview.

She has styled herself as an expert on Latin American affairs and the U.S. Hispanic community and has emphasized conservative positions on issues such as creating jobs, improving education, reforming health care, and opposing abortion in most cases.

She has also said she would consider an assault weapons ban, support a carbon tax and vote to give certain groups of undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship.