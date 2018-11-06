Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Democrat newcomer is looking to unseat the Republican incumbent as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer.

Republican CFO Jimmy Patronis is hoping to keep the seat he was appointed to fill when Republican CFO Jeff Atwater left office early.

He is being challenged by former Democratic Sen. Jeremy Ring.

Patronis served eight years in the state House before being appointed by Scott to the board that regulates the state’s utilities.

He was appointed chief financial officer in June 2017.

Ring is a former Yahoo executive from Broward County.

He served in the state Senate from 2006 to 2016.

