MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big decision on Election Day for voters in the City of Miami had to do with how much power they want to give the mayor.

Miami voters decided they don’t want a strong mayor.

Voters were tasked with deciding whether they want to make Miami’s mayor the top decision-maker in the city from now on.

A yes vote would have resulted in a change to the city charter, replacing the city management system with one that would have the mayor as the key decision maker.

The City of Miami has a budget of $1 billion dollars, which would be controlled by the mayor should the measure pass.

Also falling on the mayor’s plate would be hiring and firing the city attorney, overseeing public workers and making important recommendations on city contracts.