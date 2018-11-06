Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward congresswoman, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, is facing not one but two challengers for the District 23 seat.

Wasserman Schultz, who is seeking an eighth term, was first elected to Congress in 2004 and has never lost a race. During her time on Capitol Hill, she’s raised breast cancer awareness, supported clean energy policies, fought for education reform college affordability, and supported environmental protection measures.

Her opponents are Republican Joseph Kaufman and independents Tim Canova and Don Endriss.

Kaufman, a counter-terrorism researcher, has run and lost three previous times against Wasserman Schultz. In fact, he has never won an election.

One of Kaufman’s campaign talking points was fiscal responsibility, saying we need to reduce spending and expand the economy while not making cuts to essential programs like Social Security and Medicare.

During his campaign, he said he would fight for federal funds to find a permanent solution to the damage caused by releases from Lake Okeechobee.

Kaufman also wants to seal the borders, tap newly discovered deposits of natural gas, shale, and oil, and supports vouchers for charter schools and alternative schools.

Canova is a professor of law and public finance at Nova Southeastern University. He ran and lost against Wasserman Schultz as a Democrat in 2016. At the time, Canova was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Canova, who used to be a Democrat, feels the party has departed from its agenda that made America great. He said his ‘agenda’ is “a full employment, New Deal agenda,” according to a statement he made to the Sun-Sentinel.

Endriss is the least known candidate.

“I won’t make any liberal or conservative campaign promises. I believe most people wish they could vote separately on individual issues and not along party lines,” according to a statement on his campaign website.

So, do the other candidates have a shot? So far, district voters have proven again and again that they are satisfied with Wasserman Schultz as their representative.

However, some worry that if Kaufman retains the full Republican vote, Canova may just pull in just enough Democrats, who are disgruntled with Wasserman Schultz, and independents to knock her out.

Florida’s 23rd congressional district stretches from Weston to the City of Miami Beach and is heavily Democratic.