MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – There will be a new Agriculture Commissioner in Florida following Tuesday’s elections.

Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell faces Democratic lobbyist and lawyer Nikki Fried in the race to replace outgoing commissioner Adam Putnam.

Caldwell is a real estate appraiser and seventh generation Floridian who served as chairman of the House Government Accountability Committee. He served eight years in the House.

Fried based a large part of her campaign advocating for the medical marijuana industry and criticizing the state’s implementation of a constitutional amendment approved by voters that allows medical use of marijuana in Florida.

Fried would be the first woman elected as Florida agriculture commissioner.

