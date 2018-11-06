Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After what seems like an unusually long political season filled with attack ads and angry rhetoric, it all comes down to today.

It’s General Election Day and voters will have one last chance to go to the polls to elect a U.S. senator, a new governor, three state Cabinet members and several new members of Congress

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. In the event of lines at polling places, any eligible voter who is in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

More than five million people have already voted in the state. Nearly 2.4 million have voted by mail, nearly 2.7 million have voted in early voting.

Unlike early voting, you must go to your assigned precinct to vote today. There are 854 in Miami-Dade, 577 in Broward and 33 in Monroe County.

If you aren’t sure where to vote, use the links below:

Miami-Dade Precincts

Broward Precincts

Monroe Precincts

You will need to bring a photo ID with you. A driver’s license, passport or state ID will do. You should also bring your voter ID to help speed things up. If you don’t have photo identification, ask for a provisional ballot, which is then passed along to the canvassing board to match up with any signature it has on file to count your vote.

This year’s midterm election ballot is lengthy. If you haven’t done so already, and plan to vote today, you may want to take a look at it before you head to your polling station.

Sign up here to report any voting issues you’ve experienced.