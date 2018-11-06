Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Election Day is officially underway.

In Broward County, one of the voting locations is the Coral Ridge Mall. Volunteers and poll workers arrived around 5:30 a.m. to begin setting up the booths.

Carolyn Siegelman is a volunteer who was out setting up signs early before the lines formed. She said she’s been busy and anticipates the same crowds today.

“I expect to see more long lines and more record-breaking numbers,” she said.

At the Broward EOC in Plantation, election department workers were up early to get ready for the day. They are the ones who make sure everything goes smoothly and there are no issues, including computer glitches or printer problems.

Broward County voters need to remember they are not only voting on candidates. Residents will also vote on the penny for transportation initiative. If approved, the county sales tax rate would rise from six to seven percent. It is designed to generate $15 billion over 30 years for roads, bridges, more buses and routes, and new traffic control technology. It would also fund school safety zone improvements, greenways, and bike lanes.

Broward voters passed a similar transportation improvement bill in 2016, but it was tied to another measure that failed, resulting in the failure of the entire initiative.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. Unlike early voting, where voters could go to any location in the county, voters need to go to their designated polling place. Remember a form of identification with a name and signature, such as your driver’s license or passport.

This year’s midterm election ballot is lengthy. If you haven’t done so already, and plan to vote today, you may want to take a look at it before you head to your polling station.

