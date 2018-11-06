Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBS4) – A woman was killed in a deadly overnight wrong way wreck on I-75 near US 27.

The woman was in a Honda Civic driving the wrong way on the highway when she slammed into a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said 23-year-old Flavia Pinto was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two people in the pickup truck were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

A third vehicle was also involved, the injuries to the two people in that care were minor.