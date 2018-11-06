Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida will have a new Attorney General after votes are counted on Tuesday.

Republican Ashley Moody and Democratic state Rep. Sean Shaw face off in the race to replace Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Moody is a former judge and federal prosecutor from the Tampa area who has criticized Shaw’s lack of experience in the courtroom.

Shaw would be Florida’s first black attorney general.

The 40-year-old from Tampa is the son of the late state Supreme Court Justice Leander Shaw.

He campaigned as a consumer advocate and called for new gun restrictions.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)