MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday is the General Election but there’s been a record turn out at the polls across Florida.

More than five million people have already voted in the state. Nearly 2.4 million have voted by mail, nearly 2.7 million have voted in early voting.

In Miami-Dade, more than 302-thousand have voted early and more than 242-thousand have voted by mail. In Broward more than 299-thousand have voted early and more than 166-thousand have voted by mail. In Monroe County, more than 9,700 have voted early and nearly 12-thousand have vote by mail.

More than a million vote-by-mail ballots have not been returned, nearly a third of them were mailed to voters in Miami-Dade and Broward.

If you still have not sent in your vote-by-mail ballot, you may not want to drop it in the mail today because you risk missing tomorrow’s 7 p.m. deadline.

Instead, take it to your county’s election office or take it with you to your precinct voting site on Tuesday and cast your ballot. Polling sites will not accept vote-by-mail ballots. At the polling site, they will cancel the vote by mail ballot and allow the voter to cast their ballot.

If your voting precinct polling site declines to cancel your absentee ballot for whatever reason, you can request a provisional ballot which will be reviewed and verified by the county canvassing board.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you plan to vote on Tuesday here is what you need to know: