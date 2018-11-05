  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Campaign 2018, Early Voting, General Election

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday is the General Election but there’s been a record turn out at the polls across Florida.

More than five million people have already voted in the state. Nearly 2.4 million have voted by mail, nearly 2.7 million have voted in early voting.

In Miami-Dade, more than 302-thousand have voted early and more than 242-thousand have voted by mail. In Broward more than 299-thousand have voted early and more than 166-thousand have voted by mail. In Monroe County, more than 9,700 have voted early and nearly 12-thousand have vote by mail.

When it came to voting early in-person statewide, Democrats (1,130,019) outpaced Republicans (1,042,859).

In voting by mail, Republicans (1,000,308) led Democrats (937,837).

More than a million vote-by-mail ballots have not been returned, nearly a third of them were mailed to voters in Miami-Dade and Broward.

If you have a vote-by-mail ballot and haven’t sent it in yet, here’s what you need to do.

If you plan to vote on Tuesday here is what you need to know:

 

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE

 

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

