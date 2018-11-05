Filed Under:Boynton Beach, Boynton Beach Police, Hutch, Local TV, Police Dog, South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Boynton Beach police dog credited with taking part in more than 200 criminal arrests has died.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said in a statement that 13-year-old Hutch died Saturday. The Belgian Malinois had been retired for four years and was living with his police officer handler.

The department calls Hutch its top dog in terms of arrests made.

He began working at the department in 2007. In 2012, Hutch won an obstacle course contest.

In a typical 2010 case, three men were caught after they entered Boynton Beach High School early one morning. One man ran out of the school, then back inside as officers and police dogs kept chasing. Hutch bit his left hip and right rib cage, stopping him in the auditorium.

