TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Advocacy groups of all different kinds are making one last push before Tuesday’s midterm elections including the gun control advocacy group “March For Our Lives.”

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High held a get-out-the-vote style event on the steps of the Florida Capitol Monday in Tallahassee.

Dubbed “Vote For Our Lives,” the event targeted the more than 34 million register young voters.

According to a press release, the group spent nine-months registering and engaging with voters after the Parkland school massacre, which left 17 people dead in February.

“Gun violence is on the ballot,” said student leader Emma Gonzalez, “Our lives are in the hands of the people that we elect. Vote in every election like it’s your last because it very well could be.”

Activist Jaclyn Corin reminded voters it takes only five minutes to vote.

“Voting is so easy and people need to understand that it’s an incredibly quick process that everyone should make time out of their day to do. And Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides on Election Day.”

Since the spring, the students visited hundreds of communities across the country with the purpose of bringing together people of all backgrounds to end gun violence, in the name of their fallen classmates.