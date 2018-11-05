Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade residents may think their water tastes a little funny for a couple of weeks in November but it’s perfectly normal.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is conducting its annual spring cleaning for two weeks starting today, Nov. 5 to Nov. 18. During that time, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its treatment plants.

Specifically, free chlorine – instead of the standard combined chlorine (chloramine) – will be used during the treatment process.

The department says free chlorine is considered an effective method of cleansing water distribution systems.

This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in a partnership with the Florida Department of Health of Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).

County residents may experience some chlorine smell and/or taste in their water during this time. They say its normal, since free chlorine has a slightly different taste and smell than combined chlorine.

The temporary change does not cause adverse health effects and is a necessary part of WASD’s ongoing efforts to provide safe drinking water to Miami-Dade County residents.