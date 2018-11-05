Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach preschool has been placed on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a suspicious package.

Miami Beach police said the package was discovered at 525 71st Street at a US Postal Service location.

The Happy Kids preschool at 7134 Byron Avenue was locked down and the 7100 block of Carlyle Avenue along with the adjacent parking lot has been closed. Seventy-first street between Abbott and Dickens Avenue is also closed due to the suspicious package.

A bomb squad has been called in to determine if the item is dangerous.