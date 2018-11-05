  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Suspicious Package

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach preschool has been placed on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a suspicious package.

Miami Beach police said the package was discovered at 525 71st Street at a US Postal Service location.

The Happy Kids preschool at 7134 Byron Avenue was locked down and the 7100 block of Carlyle Avenue along with the adjacent parking lot has been closed. Seventy-first street between Abbott and Dickens Avenue is also closed due to the suspicious package.

A bomb squad has been called in to determine if the item is dangerous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s