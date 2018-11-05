Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Rick Scott is wrapping up his last events before Election Day.

He is confident that he will emerge victorious come Tuesday evening.

Scott is expected to be in Naples as results come in.

On Monday, he spent the day crisscrossing the state, trying to get last-minute votes.

Scott started his day in Brevard County, where ironically his competitor, Democrat Bill Nelson, was campaigning as well.

The governor then made his way to The Villages in Central Florida. The retirement community will be vital for Scott’s chances.

Scott has had a challenge with every election in Florida. He’s never really just outright swept an election.

In 2010 when he ran for governor, he won by 62,000 votes against Alex Sink.

In 2014 he beat Charlie Crist by just 64,000 votes.

Those are narrow margins considering in 2014, there were 6,000,000 ballots cast.

On Monday, Scott humorously pleaded with the folks at his campaign event in The Villages to make a few calls on his behalf.

“In 2016 Trump was down over a 100,000 votes going into Election Day. We’re not,” Scott said. “So Republicans have really shown up, but if you could just think about doing this. If everyone in the room just think through, is there someone you can call that will vote our way? (Laughs)”

Scott is also getting help from the President of the United States.

First, the rallies in Southwest Florida and Pensacola seemed to fire up the Republican base.

Trump also tweeted on Scott’s behalf on Monday, challenging Nelson as a do-nothing Senator.

One thing seems certain; this race is going to be very close.