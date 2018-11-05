Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – It’s down to the wire for Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, locked in a tight race Republican opponent, two-term Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Nelson spent part of election eve standing on street corners in Orlando and Melbourne with an introductory sign and waving to voters.

He admitted at first he thought the idea was a little corny, but came to feel it was the right way to campaign.

“The people like to see candidates asking directly for their votes,” said Nelson. “I think you see momentum building and tomorrow will be a happy night.”

It’s a tight race for the Democrat, running against two term Republican Governor Rick Scott, with Nelson facing his stiffest competition in years.

Nelson is vying for his fourth term in Washington in a nationally watched race, with control of the Senate in play.

Nelson has campaigned on his record of putting Florida first when it comes to crucial decisions.

He says he has fought to expand healthcare, protect the environment and hold the line on social security and Medicare.

Nelson has hammered his opponent on their differences, saying Scott has cut education and decimated environmental protection.

He’s also accused Scott of benefiting financially while holding the Governor’s job.

Scott has countered with his own attack ads, calling Nelson an ‘empty suit’ who votes with his party most of the time and has increased the tax burden for Floridians.

Their race is adding up to be one of the costliest in Florida history.