TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – After crisscrossing South Florida over the weekend, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum spent last day before Tuesday’s General Election in northern Florida.

Gillum’s “Bring It Home” bus tour kicked off the day with Jackson County community members in Marianna. It then continued on to Crawfordville.

Gillum will end his day with stops in Madison and Monticello.

Over the last two weeks, Gillum’s bus tour has gone from Tallahassee to Key West, allowing Tallahassee Mayor Gillum and Chris King to reach out to thousands of supporters, encouraging them to vote early, and spread their platform of fighting for everyday Floridians.

Gillum says that if elected governor, he’ll invest in education, protect Florida’s environment, and ensure access to quality, affordable healthcare.

Former President Barack Obama and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have campaigned for him in the final week before the election.

Monday night, Sean “Diddy” Combs will headline a Bring It Home Midnight Rally that will include appearances by DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish, Will Packer, Monica, DJ D-Nice, Gunna, Angela Rye, Christian Combs, Kenny Burns, Brittany Packnett and more, in support of Gillum at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.