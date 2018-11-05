  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Hank Tester
David Beckham, Election Day, Francis Suarez, Hank Tester, Jorge Mas, Local TV, Miami, Miami Freedom Park, MLS, Soccer Stadium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After years of debate and false starts, the push for a Major League Soccer team in South Florida could take a huge step forward on Election Day.

Or perhaps, it could go away for good.

It’s all up to voters in the City of Miami.

Mayor Francis Suarez met with community activists on the eve of the vote, but he’s keeping a close eye on David Beckham and Jorge Mas’ soccer stadium ballot referendum.

After five years seeking a stadium site, the Beckham group settled on part of the Miami-owned Melreese Golf complex.

They want a lengthy lease and a no-bid deal, paying the city a minimum of $3.6 million a year for a long as 99 years.

The catch: city land for private use has to be approved by voters.

CBS4’s Hank Tester went through the nearby neighborhoods around the complex and did not see a sign for or against the ballot question.

Considering all the hype surrounding Beckham and the team, the approval campaign has certainly been low key.

“We feel very confident going into it,” Mayor Suarez told CBS4. “There has been a lot of mail [ads], you are right, I did not see a lot of TV ads. Radio, but not TV.”

The mayor added, “Certainly Jorge Mas has walked through the neighborhood. It’s been reported in the media, what’s been going on.”

