MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Miami Office is asking for the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of a suspected repeat bank robber.

The FBI believes the suspect who robbed the TD Bank, in the 700 block of NW 57 Ave, Monday at around 9 a.m., is the same man who robbed the First Bank branch, in the 1300 block of West 49th Street in Hialeah Saturday morning.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank, brandished a gun and demanded everyone to lay on the floor.

The suspect jumped the counter and demanded money from a bank employee, according to police.

Investigators say there were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery. They said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.

