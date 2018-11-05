Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police responded to an assault on the Venetian Causeway Monday evening.

According to police, they received a call about a man acting strangely.

When they arrived, they found one man had been stabbed and another had his face slashed.

Police say the attacker first jumped on a moving car.

He then ran off and stole a man’s bicycle.

Two good Samaritans tried intervening and were hurt.

Fire rescue says the good Samaritan was more worried about his two dogs than himself, so they promised to take care of them so he could get treated at the hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect.