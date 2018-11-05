DeSantis, Rubio Rally Support In Orlando, Jax On Last Day Before Election

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Republican nominee for governor, Ron DeSantis, was joined by Senator Marco Rubio as he rallied support in the central and northern parts of the state on the last day before the General Election.

DeSantis began his day in Jacksonville.

“I can tell you this: if we are even going into election day and Republicans vote on Tuesday, we win period,” said DeSantis.

The GOP nominee also pointed out the differences between himself and his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum.

“I’m the only candidate running that has served our country in uniform as a Navy veteran serving in Iraq, which I know is very important to a lot of people in this state. I’m the only candidate that’s going to protect our economy and not raise taxes in the state of Florida. I’m also the only candidate that has never taken illegal gifts from an undercover FBI agent,” he said.

“No one has worked harder and longer and gone to more places. He has done his part because he knows what this race is about. It is a difference between a candidate that will make Florida look like the states that people are abandoning and moving here from and a candidate that will keep us moving forward on the right track, keeping everything we’ve done right in place and making sure that we fix the problems that have emerged in our state,” said Rubio.

Later in the morning, DeSantis and Rubio headlined a rally in Orlando.

At an appearance in Vero Beach, they were joined by Lara Trump.

Desantis last two rallies of the day are Pinellas County and Fort Walton Beach.