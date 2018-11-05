  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — There is some sense of normalcy returning to storm-ravaged parts of the Florida Panhandle.

School officials in the Florida county hardest hit by Hurricane Michael say 90 percent of teachers and staff reported for work, but they won’t know how many students returned until the end of the week.

Bay District Schools spokeswoman Sharon Michalik said Monday that many schools are still without Internet on the first day of classes since the Category 4 hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle more than three weeks ago.

The storm destroyed several schools.

Michalik says school officials won’t know how many of Bay County’s 28,000 public school students returned to classes because school officials have to do a paper-based attendance count.

The district said on Facebook that during the first week back a priority will be spending time getting to know each other again.

