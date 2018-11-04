Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 50 early voting locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties are expected to be busy on the final day to vote before Election Day.

Voter turnout at polling locations in Miami-Dade have been steady and running ahead of previous midterm elections.

There was a big spike in voter turnout on Friday.

For example, at the Coral Gables Library, during the previous week there was around 1500 ballots cast. On Friday, that number jumped to 2500.

“There has be absolutely no wait here at least, except for about an hour yesterday, there was a short wait,” said Lisa Ezizi, a campaign worker at the Coral Gables Library. “On voting day we’re gonna have like 570 voting locations open but we do expect still to see significant lines.”

In Broward County, people began making their way to the polls when the doors opened at 7:00 AM.

Coral Ridge Mall is one of those early voting spots, and many people who were out casting their vote said they wanted to beat the busier times of the day.

“Do it early so you don’t have to wait in line or rush to go to work!” says Laura Thomas. She said it took her about 15 minutes total and encourages others to make their vote count.

“No matter whether you’re registered Republican or Democrat, just listen to both sides and vote for what you believe in and what your values are,” she says.

Poll workers say they anticipate the busiest time is around 10:00 AM. Keep in mind, people can vote until 7:00 PM.

“People can’t complain if they don’t go out and vote,” says Marc Engelman, one of the early voters. “You have to give your opinion, and your opinion is your vote.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have already voted in Broward by mail or early in-person voting.

The numbers, as of Sunday morning, show more than 231,000 people already cast their ballot.

That includes about 51,000 Republicans and 135,360 Democrats. Other votes were made up of those who said they had no party affiliation.

“I think people should take the time to do what’s important to them, but also important to the community that we live in,” Engelman explains.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.