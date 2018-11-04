Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting has been going on for two weeks, but the end is near.

Anyone who wants to avoid the Election Day lines has a few more hours to hit the polls.

During the first week of early voting, over half a million ballots were cast in South Florida.

In Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties, over 280,000 voted in person during the first seven days polls were open, while vote by mail has topped 288,000 for the three counties.

If you have any last-minute questions before heading out to vote, visit our CBS4 Election Guide for a plethora of information on races, amendments, local issues and other important voter info.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade and Broward, while in Monroe they are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election officials say if you’re planning to vote in person, it’s best to familiarize yourself with the ballot because it is several pages long.