MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Souls to the Polls is looking to throw the biggest mass voting event in South Florida.

Just after Sunday worship, the group says at least 20 congregations across Miami will be heading to the South Dade Regional Library in Cutler Bay to cast their ballots.

Participants will be voting on issues that impact working families in Miami including raising wages, ending mass incarceration, keeping immigrant families together.

The South Dade County Souls to the Polls Festival is a unified way to ensure that voters across state participate in this year’s election.

Participating denominations include Community Bible Baptist Church, Faith In Action Ministries, and St. Peters Missionary Baptist.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.