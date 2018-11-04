Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican restaurant has you covered.

The new arrival to Fort Lauderdale, called Bar Rita, is located at 1401 S. Andrews Ave.

Created by the founders of the Tap 42 gastropub next door, Bar Rita offers customers a two-story restaurant with a rooftop margarita bar and a menu with seven varieties of tacos, according to SouthFlorida.com. The eatery also has a guacamole bar and is serving fajitas, burritos and appetizers like the carne asada fiesta fries.

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Olivia B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 27, wrote, “Seriously the hottest spot in Ft. Lauderdale! Amazing food, margaritas and employees that will go above and beyond for you … The art and aesthetic of the restaurant is gorgeous and so unique, there’s nothing like it.”

And LaShawnda E. wrote, “Truly enchanted! Best margaritas to ever cross my lips! Music, service, food and atmosphere were all top shelf. Very sexy, hot vibe!”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The kitchen at Bar Rita is open from 4-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.