By David Dwork
Filed Under:Field Conditions, Hard Rock Stadium, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA, NFL

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Field conditions at Hard Rock Stadium are under the microscope ahead of Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

That’s because on Saturday night, the Miami Hurricanes and Duke Blue Devils played a nearly four-hour game that was covered, for the most part, in a steady downpour.

The stadium’s grounds crew worked throughout the night to drain the water and improve field conditions as much as possible.

According to a league source, the field will be an “NFL-quality surface” for Sunday’s Dolphins game.

Miami (4-4) comes into the game having lost three of its last four games following a 3-0 start to the season.

The Jets (3-5) have lost consecutive games to the Vikings and Bears.

