Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Election Day is just two days away and Florida is once again in the national spotlight for several important races.

This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede met with Florida’s senior member of Congress, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, at one of her favorite restaurants, Casa Cubana in South Miami.

She brought along her main-in ballot, and it turned into a historic moment.

When preparing to vote, a sample ballot can help speed up the process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.