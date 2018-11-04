  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Andrew Gillum, Election Day, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede

Election Day is just two days away and Florida is once again in the national spotlight for several important races.

This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede met with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Gillum took his campaign on a bus tour that included visits to South Miami-Dade County, where he grew up. It ended at a high school football game in North Miami-Dade.

There was a symbolism to the trip that did not escape Gillum or those following the campaign.

 

When preparing to vote, a sample ballot can help speed up the process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE

 

