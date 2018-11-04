  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Election Day is just two days away and Florida is once again in the national spotlight for several important races.

This week, Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede presents a piece on young voters and why they could play a key role in this election, if they show up to vote.

Plus, he’ll show how both sides are making a play for these voters by talking economy, healthcare and guns.

 

When preparing to vote, a sample ballot can help speed up the process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE

 

