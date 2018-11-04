Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Election Day is just two days away and Florida is once again in the national spotlight for several important races.

This week, Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede presents a piece on young voters and why they could play a key role in this election, if they show up to vote.

Plus, he’ll show how both sides are making a play for these voters by talking economy, healthcare and guns.

When preparing to vote, a sample ballot can help speed up the process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.