PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A dog has been killed after it was attacked by two pit bulls.

According to Pembroke Pines police, a woman was walking her dog when it was attacked by two pit bulls.

The woman’s dog died as a result of the attack.

Police say the woman sustained a scratch on her hand but after being evaluated by rescue workers, her injury was determined to be minor and she was not transported to the hospital.

The pit bulls were taken to Pembroke Pines police headquarters.

Animal Control was notified and is expected to collect the dogs, according to police.

