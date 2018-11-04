Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – There are a few senate races around the country that are being watched very closely as Republicans look to hold or grow their slim 51-49 majority.

One of those races is here in Florida.

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is seeking a fourth term in the race against Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott has spent millions of dollars out of his own personal fortune to help fund his campaign.

He has said that he would work to cut taxes and regulation if sent to Washington.

The two have clashed sharply on gun violence, a big issue in Florida following the February shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nelson has stressed that he favors a ban on military-style assault weapons and implementing a comprehensive system of background checks.

Scott signed legislation in Florida that requires anyone wanting to buy a gun to be 21 years old, but the bill didn’t include a ban on assault weapons.

The two have also differed on health care, with Nelson calling for strengthening the Affordable Care Act, but Scott calling the law deeply flawed and costly.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)