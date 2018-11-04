Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said a boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened at around 6:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of Northwest 20th Avenue, authorities said.

The boy was struck in the hip and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Miami-Dade police are looking for a dark-colored vehicle in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.