MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – It’s the last day of early voting in South Florida and some big names are coming out to get voters to the polls.

Rev. Al Sharpton is making the rounds of churches Sunday morning.

He began his day at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens.

“It’s the last day,” he said. “Don’t let this day end with your work undone.”

Rev. Sharpton is specifically pushing votes to say yes to Amendment 4, to restore voting rights to felons who have served their time.

“We believe as people of God in restoration,” he said, “and people that have made mistakes, people that have done time, people that have become felons have the right to be restored and restored means they should have the right to vote.”

He’s also urging people to vote, not to pass up a chance to have their voice heard.

“Right now health care may be taken, right now our vote is being impaired, right now public education, vote for you and vote for your children. Don’t just vote for the sacrifices of the past vote for your children’s future,” Rev. Sharpton urged.

Early voting ended Saturday in the Florida Keys.

In Miami-Dade and Broward polls are open until 7 Sunday evening.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.