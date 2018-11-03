  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Confession, Hialeah, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Murder

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Police said a man walked into a Hialeah Police station and confessed to killing two women at around 6:30 Saturday evening. One of those women was his wife.

Investigators said the murders happened at a home on 175th street in Miami Gardens.

“They saw a bloody, horrific scene,” said Miami Gardens Police Public Information Officer Carolyn Frazier.

One of the victims was in her 40s and the other in her 60s, police said. Miami Gardens police said the person who allegedly committed the murders walked into a police station in Hialeah and confessed to the killings.

“One of the deceased he had been married to,” Frazier said. ” They were going through a separation. They had only been living here in Miami Gardens for about two months.”

Police said are waiting on a warrant so they can enter the home. They are also notifying other family members and questioning the alleged killer.

