MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade County is working to encourage locals to hit the polls ahead of Tuesday’s Midterm Election.

The League of Women Voters is hosting a Party to the Polls in several local South Florida neighborhoods between Saturday and Election Day.

The group will have stops in four communities; Miami Gardens, Little Haiti, Overtown, and Homestead.

Saturday’s event will be at the Little Haiti Cultural Center starting at 2 p.m.

The Party to the Polls event is meant to be a celebration of voting.

Each Party to the Polls will be at or within walking distance from polling locations that are easy to find, have adequate space for the celebration, plenty of parking, and are wheelchair accessible.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.