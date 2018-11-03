Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Florida Democratic candidates will be joined by one of the state’s most famous musicians on Saturday in West Palm Beach.

Singer Jimmy Buffett will join Senator Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum for a rally as Election Day is just three short days away.

Buffett will perform a short solo acoustic set at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

The event is set to kick off at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

On Friday, Gillum and Nelson were in South Florida along with one of the most influential politicians in the Democratic party, former President Barack Obama.

“The real reason I came down to Miami is because this Tuesday might be the most important election of our lifetimes. Politicians will always say that. But this time it’s actually true. The stakes really are that high. The consequences of any other staying home really are more dangerous,” Obama said Friday.

With just three days until Election Day, both Gillum and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis are campaigning at a torrid pace in what’s been called the most watched gubernatorial race in the country.

On Saturday DeSantis will be in Lakeland at a rally with United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Gillum has kept up a feverish campaign schedule in South Florida. On Thursday, he made eight stops from Key West to Miami Gardens.

In Homestead at Miami-Dade College, he urged students to vote, noting young people are not voting in expected numbers.

He said that needs to change quickly.

“Right now they’re telling me that young people are not going to turn out and vote, that the going wisdom is that we are moment people, not movement people,” Gillum told the crowd. “But I believe that we collectively are about to send a different message to them in a few short days.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.