MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida March for Black Women is returning to South Florida.

With Election Day coming up on Tuesday, the Florida March for Black Women and Girls will be in Miami on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The women are holding satellite rallies in every major county in Florida to encourage people to get out and vote.

The morning will begin with a briefing on the gubernatorial candidates and the policies on the Florida midterm election ballot.

Afterward, members and attendees will travel to the Lemon City Library to cast their votes on the last Saturday of early voting.

A block party rounds out the afternoon, with food, music by DJ Spinelli, and speeches from Shariece Wright of the Florida Immigration Coalition, immigration and economic justice activist, Laura Pierre; members of Power U, and Queen Yonsada.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.