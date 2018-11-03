Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Global entertainment superstar DJ Khaled and the March For Our Lives movement are headlining an early vote concert at Miami-Dade College on Saturday.
The event will begin at noon and the concert is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Also performing are Yoli Mayor, Silent Addy, DJ Dr. Doom and several others.
The stage will be set up in front of the science building on Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.
If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.
There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.
It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.
What do I bring?
Picture ID with signature
Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.
You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
