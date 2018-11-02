Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Officials say a man killed himself after wounding at least four others at a yoga studio in Tallahassee.

The shooting Friday was in a small shopping center and multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene.

City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself. City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he’s breaking off the campaign trail to return to the state’s capital.

