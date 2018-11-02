Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is campaigning in Tampa Friday joined by Senator Marco Rubio.

This is the second day Sen. Rubio has hit the campaign trail with DeSantis.

Thursday, they made several stops in South Florida, including a stop for some cafecito at Café Versailles in Little Havana.

Friday morning, the two held a breakfast at Spartan Manor in New Port Richey, then headed to lunch at the Hillsborough Victory Office in Tampa.

Friday afternoon, DeSantis is hosting a community meet and greet at Yabba Island Grill in Naples.

The Democrats are out in force in the Sunshine State, as well. Former President Barack Obama will visit Democratic-vote-rich South Florida, to campaign for Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor who could become the state’s first black governor.

The midterm Election is on pace to significantly surpass the turnout of Florida’s past five midterm elections, stretching back two decades. By Wednesday, more than 3.7 million people had either voted by mail or at an early voting location.