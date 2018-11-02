Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former President Barack Obama stopped at Coyo Loco restaurant Friday afternoon in Wynwood following a campaign rally in Miami for Democratic candidates.

The restaurant is located in the 2300 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Several posts on Instagram showed him outside the restaurant, and then inside ordering.

CBS4 News partner, the Miami Herald reports he ordered three tacos and guacamole and left a $40 tip.

The president quickly attracted the attention of more than a dozen people who were in the area. Nearly all of them were seen capturing the moment with their phones.

Coyo Taco’s website boasts fresh guacamole, smashed to order and handcrafted tortillas on-site.