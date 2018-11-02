Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three people were hurt in an overnight fire at a Plantation nursing home.

It happened at the West Broward Care Center near West Broward Boulevard and NW 76th Avenue.

A supervisor told CBS4 an elderly man was smoking a cigarette in bed when he fell asleep and the mattress caught on fire.

“We had a total of three patients transported from the scene. Two of them were occupants in the room where the fire was. One was badly burned and taken to the trauma center. The second patient was brought locally to one of the local hospitals. We also had a nurse who was involved in the evacuations overcome with smoke. She was taken too locally,” said Plantation Fire Department battalion chief Joel Gordon.

There were 150 people in the building at the time of the fire. Everyone was eventually allowed back inside.