MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of sending package bombs to at least 15 prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump will be in Miami federal court on Friday for a bond hearing.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, is expected to stand trial on five federal crimes: interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former Presidents and other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.

During the hearing, the court is also expected to take up when Sayoc will be transferred to New York where the criminal complaint was filed.

Sayoc could be sentenced to a maximum of nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say Sayoc began plotting his attack in July, searching for addresses of his targets online.

Sayoc, an aspiring bodybuilder and avid President Trump supporter, is accused of sending explosive devices through the mail. Among his alleged targets were former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US Attorney General Eric Holder, California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Sayoc had a list of more than 100 people to whom he intended to send packages. Officials say he was working through that list which included individuals that were sent packages.

On that list were members of the media and left-leaning politicians. It was found inside his van.

Sayoc told investigators after his arrest in Plantation that the pipe bombs wouldn’t have hurt anyone and that he didn’t want to hurt anyone, according to a law enforcement official.

But federal authorities say the bombs Sayoc allegedly sent were real and a danger to their recipients.

Court records show Sayoc has been arrested at least nine times, mostly in Florida, for accusations of grand theft, battery, fraud, drug possession, and probation violations.