MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A jogger made a disturbing discovery early Friday morning at a Miami Gardens park.

Early Friday morning a man, who was bleeding from a head wound, was discovered near a playground at Scott Park at NW 177th Street and 15th Court.

“She saw that something was not right with the individual so she went to get help. Her husband came to the scene and they noticed the person needed medical attention,” said Miami Gardens Police Det. Carolyn Frazer.

Police and fire rescue were called but the man died before he could be taken to a hospital. Investigators said it appears the man was a security guard.

“He was wearing some type of security uniform. We’re not sure if he was on his way to work, we’re not sure what he was doing at the time, you know, here in the park area,” said Frazer.

As for the man’s head wound.

“We’re not sure it’s a gunshot wound. We’re waiting for the medical examiner to rule on the cause of death,” said Frazer.

Miami Gardens police have asked for the public’s help because they have very little information at this time as to what led to the man’s death.

“If we are going to be able to solve this crime we are going to need the public’s assistance as far as any little piece of information, if you heard any kind of unusual sounds in the wee hours of the morning, or maybe heard any kind of commotion, or any kind of car screeching, any kind of little thing that you may have heard can help put this piece of the puzzle together,” said Frazer.